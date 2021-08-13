Throne (THN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $249.00

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00004916 BTC on exchanges. Throne has a total market capitalization of $623,243.16 and approximately $249.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00139994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00153905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.86 or 1.00117176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00853705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

