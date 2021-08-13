thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,636. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

