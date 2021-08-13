TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 15,000 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TMST opened at $16.99 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.55 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

