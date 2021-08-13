TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 15,000 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TMST opened at $16.99 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.55 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
TMST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
