TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE TMST opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $784.55 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,701,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $450,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

