Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce $364.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.80 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $303.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 over the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Titan Machinery by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Titan Machinery by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

