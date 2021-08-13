Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo Purchases 15,000 Shares

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TVTY opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -155.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tivity Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

