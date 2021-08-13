Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

