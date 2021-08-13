TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.78.

NYSE:BLD opened at $225.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.11. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

