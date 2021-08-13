Tornado (TCORE) Hits Market Capitalization of $364,252.56

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $60.71 or 0.00130701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $364,252.56 and approximately $156,589.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00139406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00153686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.89 or 1.00259302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.79 or 0.00860723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.