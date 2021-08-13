Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in MasTec were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $80,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,305. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

