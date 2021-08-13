Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 32,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,645. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03.

