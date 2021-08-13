Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.76. 4,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

