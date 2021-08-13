Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 323 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.93. 51,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

