Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after buying an additional 676,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,222,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.35. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,337. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20.

