Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after buying an additional 676,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,222,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.35. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,337. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.