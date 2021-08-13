Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 590 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Aflac by 292.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 622,577 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 73.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,737,000 after buying an additional 602,778 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. 15,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,008. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

