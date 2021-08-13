Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $447.49. 91,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

