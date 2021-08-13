Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 421 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,939,557 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.