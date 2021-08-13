Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 770 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,627. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

