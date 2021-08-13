Townsend & Associates Inc Takes $1.48 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $280.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,689. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

