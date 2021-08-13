Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Bunge by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,784. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

