TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ (TCON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

