Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,765 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the average daily volume of 467 call options.
GOCO stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.21. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on GOCO. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.