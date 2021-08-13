Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,765 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the average daily volume of 467 call options.

GOCO stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.21. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOCO. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

