Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the typical daily volume of 528 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 301,571 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 311,213 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XONE. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of XONE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. Equities analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

