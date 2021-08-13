Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,108 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 936% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 184.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 327,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.