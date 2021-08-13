Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $9.85 million and $2.33 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.69 or 0.99334092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00031640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

