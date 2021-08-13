Transcodium (TNS) Price Up 32.2% This Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $165,160.24 and approximately $646.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00893498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00111249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00149657 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

