TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $674.27.

NYSE:TDG opened at $614.37 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 227.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $650.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

