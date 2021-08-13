Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIG. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

