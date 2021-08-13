Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

Shares of TMICY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

