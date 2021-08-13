Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 17,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,289,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

TRIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $676.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.