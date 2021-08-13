Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the period. Chemed makes up 2.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

