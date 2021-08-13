Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

