TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TripAdvisor in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the travel company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of TRIP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,262,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.