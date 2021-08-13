TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 431 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

