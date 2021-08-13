TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

