TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 23,920 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 851,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,667,324. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

