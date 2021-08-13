Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 171,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 40,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

