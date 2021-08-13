Truist Securities Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $29.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.69.

PLUG stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.51. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

