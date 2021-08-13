Truist Securities Lowers Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) to Hold

Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has $14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Select Interior Concepts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of SIC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

