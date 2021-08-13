Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$63.00 Price Target

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$63.00 price target from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.55.

TRP stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 885,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,485. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Also, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

