Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $38.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

