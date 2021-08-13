Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

TPB stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,384. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 84,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

