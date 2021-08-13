Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TPC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,007. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

