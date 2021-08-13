Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:TPC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,007. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.