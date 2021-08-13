Tutti Frutti (TFF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,450.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $89,273.92 and $14,450.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.48 or 0.00894165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00114276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

