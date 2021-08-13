Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 9,426 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $177.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $177.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

