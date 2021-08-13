Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,139. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

