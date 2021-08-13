Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.91 Million in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 1,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,836. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

