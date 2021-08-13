Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $915.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $922.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

