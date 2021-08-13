Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.55% of Class Acceleration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $2,738,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $2,414,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,092. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

