Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.37.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,097. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

